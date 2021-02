Reading Time: < 1 minute

The COVID-19 pandemic cost the Maltese government an estimated €900 million last year and the deficit for last year is therefore projected to be higher than 9.4%, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana told parliament on Tuesday.

The 9.4% figure (€1.22 billion) was given in the budget speech last October.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...