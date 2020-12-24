Malta: Covid-19 deaths reach 200 since start of pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the number of deaths from Covid-19 rose above 200 on Wednesday after five casualties were announced. Three of the victims died at Mater Dei hospital, aged 66 to 88, while the other two, aged 55 and 66, were in residential homes.

The paper publishes an interview with the parents of 9-year-old Amber Joy who suffers from Congenital Glaucoma and has visited the UK some 70 times for treatment. The child’s parents thank the Community Chest Fund for their support.

