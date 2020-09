Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta’s COVID-19 mortality rate is now the highest in Europe, after shooting up past Spain to reach 3.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

In a daily update from the latest figures supplied by European countries published on Wednesday, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported that Malta’s 14-day average is now the highest.

Source: The Times of Malta

