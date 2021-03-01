Malta: Covid-19 R-factor rises to 1.21

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports the death of two men aged 57 and 76 after they contracted Covid-19, raising the number of victims to 315. There are currently over 2,700 active cases as the virus reproductive factor rose to 1.21.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that recent allegation about former minister Chris Cardona confirm that the Caruana Galizia murder case is far from over. He insisted that full justice must be served.

