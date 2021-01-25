Malta: Covid-19 rules among the most relaxed in the EU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that Malta ranks among one of the EU countries with the least strict Covid-19 measures in the University of Oxford Index tracking government efforts to fight the pandemic around the world.

Another story says that self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma is expected to testify in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech this afternoon, the first time appearance in court he was discovered in a pool of blood at his apartment six months ago.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...