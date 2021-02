Reading Time: < 1 minute



Malta has recorded its first case of the South African variant of coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Replying to questions on Tuesday following a press conference, Fearne did not elaborate on the case and did not give any details on how it arrived in Malta. He also announced that the total number of cases of the UK variants has increased to 49.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1519

