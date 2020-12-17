Malta: Covid-19 vaccinations entirely administered by public healthcare system

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to St James Hospital CEO Maria Bugeja who said that the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine will solely be managed by the state and the public will not have access to the vaccine privately.

Another story says that Animal Welfare Minister Anton Refalo denies that a reversal of the draft legal notice banning petting of zoo animals, shortly after it was published last week, came after pressure by zookeepers.

