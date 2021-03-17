Malta: Covid-19 vaccine given to 80 percent of people at highest risk

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that 86 percent of people over 80 years and 80 percent of people considered vulnerable have received the Covid-19 vaccine. Nine in ten of medical front-liners have also been inoculated.

Another story reports on details that emerged in court about a planned assassination of a police officer some years ago. Witness Vince Muscat did not identify the target but said that the job was linked with the Maksar brothers and their associate Jamie Vella.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...