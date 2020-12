Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Maltese nurse who works at Mater Dei hospital will be the first person in Malta to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, a day after the first 10,000 doses arrive on the island.

Chris Fearne announced details of the rollout during a news conference, just minutes after the European Medicines Agency approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for inoculations to start across the EU.

