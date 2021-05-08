Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Ivan Barbara, who died in India last week after contracting Covid-19, had pleaded with authorities to be vaccinated before leaving Malta but was denied inoculation because it was not his turn. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/07/ivan-barbara-kien-talab-biex-jiehu-l-vaccin-qabel-mar-l-indja/

In-Nazzjon quotes a statement by the Chamber of Commerce calling for a revision of the legal framework for corporate taxation. The paper says that this agrees with a pledge made by the PN last week to reduce taxes for local businesses. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/05/07/il-partit-nazzjonalista-jrid-sistema-gusta-ta-taxxa/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro