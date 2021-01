Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports the number of deaths from Covid-19 rose to 219 by the end of the year as three more patients died on Thursday. The victims, two men and a woman, were being treated at Mater Dei hospital.

Another story says that renewable energy accounted for more than a quarter of electricity used to generate cooling and heating in 2019. The rate is 4.6 percent higher than the EU average in the same year.

