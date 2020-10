Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that an 80-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man died of Covid-19 on Tuesday, raising the number of casualties to 55. Active coronavirus cases on Tuesday stood at more than 1,900.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the party has a mission to rid the country of corruption and place people at the centre of politics. Grech was reacting to the Budget speech by the Prime Minister.

