The COVID-19 wage supplement introduced as part of government’s economic rescue plan will be extended beyond October, Robert Abela said.

The extension will form part of the budget for 2021, which will be unveiled next month, the Prime Minister said on Sunday. He was being interviewed on One TV by presenter John Bundy.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:40

