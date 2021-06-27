Malta: Credit agency positive about progress on governance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that credit agency DBRS expressed confidence about Malta’s progress in the area of good governance. The latest report by the company pointed towards a series of legislative reforms introduced in the last years to address the issue.

Another story follows an address by the Prime Minister at a conference by the European Socialist Party in Berlin. Discussing the effects of the pandemic, Robert Abela said that politics has to place people at its centre.

