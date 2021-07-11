Malta: Credit agency reaffirms top rating

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa says that DBRS credit rating agency maintained Malta’s A high ranking, suggesting that the effects of the FATF greylisting could be mitigated if planned reforms in anti-money laundering are implemented.

Another report quotes a statement by the General Workers’ Union welcoming stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus while appealing for the public to observe the protocols. The union encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/07/nipprotegu-dak-li-ksibna-flimkien-il-gwu/

