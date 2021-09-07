Malta, Croatia only two EU countries to experience negative growth in Q2

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the second quarter of 2021, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 2.1% in the EU compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the first quarter of 2021, GDP had declined by 0.3% in the euro area and 0.1% in the EU. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 14.3% in the euro

area and by 13.8% in the EU in the second quarter of 2021, after -1.2% in both zones in the previous quarter.

Ireland (+6.3%) recorded the sharpest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Portugal (+4.9%), Latvia (+4.4%) and Estonia (+4.3%). Declines were observed in just two countries: Malta (-0.5%) and Croatia (-0.2%).

During the second quarter of 2021, household final consumption expenditure increased by 3.7% in the euro area

and by 3.5% in the EU (after -2.1% in the euro area and -1.7% in the EU in the previous quarter). Government final

consumption expenditure increased by 1.2% in both zones (after -0.5% both in the previous quarter). Gross fixed

capital formation increased by 1.1% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU (after -0.2% and +0.3% respectively).

Exports increased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 1.8% the EU (after +0.7% in both areas). Imports increased by

2.3% in the euro area and by 2.2% in the EU (after +0.4% and +0.6%).

Household final consumption expenditure had strong positive contributions to GDP growth in both the euro area

and the EU (+1.9 and +1.7 percentage points – pp, respectively). The contributions from government final

expenditure (+0.3 pp in both zones) and gross fixed capital formation (+0.2 pp in both zones) were also positive.

The contribution from the external balance was close to neutral for both zones, while the contribution from changes

in inventories was slightly negative for the euro area and neutral for the EU.

