A 25-year-old company director has been denied bail this afternoon after being charged with fraudulently obtaining $700,000 from a car dealer and storing them in a “crypto wallet,” to which only he has access.

Luke John Milton from Rabat was arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo this afternoon by Inspector Anthony Scerri, assisted by lawyers Karl Muscat and Francesco Refalo from the Attorney General’s office.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745