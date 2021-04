Reading Time: < 1 minute

Artists have reacted angrily to a remark by Culture Minister José Herrera in which he implied that they lack the IQ for business.

In comments to reporters, Herrera said that being an artist was a vocation and that “while creatives are excellent at raising quality of life, their IQ is not business-oriented”.

Source: Times of Malta

