Malta: Curb on bars likely to extend into January

The Times asks Prime Minister Robert Abela to explain claims that he sought information about the Opposition Leader’s tax situation from the Commissioner for Revenue. Abela denied the allegations and said he only reported Bernard Grech to the tax chief over dues.

The paper says that the legal notice closing bars and clubs is expected to remain in effect into the new year. The Chamber of SMEs said that business owners are growing anxious because of the uncertainty.

