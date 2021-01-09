Malta: Current Covid-19 cases surpass 2,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that active Covid-19 cases have risen to above 2,000 again as 191 new infections were registered on Friday. Eight patients are being treated at the Mater Dei infectious diseases unit while another 13 are in intensive care.

The paper says that the European Medicines Authority approved plans for healthcare professionals to use up to six doses of Covid-19 vaccines from each vial, a move which is expected to speed up the vaccination process across the EU.

