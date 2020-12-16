Malta: Customs acquiring new bag-scanner for airport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the Customs Department is investing in new technology that scans luggage going through the airport. Customs head Joseph Chetcuti said that frequent flight from the UK after Brexit will increase the volume of arrivals from outside the EU.

L-Orizzont reports that the courts did not find former Castille operative Neville Gafà guilty of threatening an Italian journalist with a tweet advising him to stop his ‘dirty business’. The sentence read that the journalist failed to prove how he was being threatened.

