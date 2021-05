Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business weekly carries an interview with the director-general of the Customs Department Joseph Chetcuti who reported an increase in fraudulent health and safety gear during the pandemic, such as fake swab tests or ventilators.

Another story quotes Deputy British High Commissioner Fiona Maxton who explained that decisions on the UK government’s safe travel list is informed by scientific data and advice by the public health experts.

