Malta: Customs seize almost €180M in drugs since 2017

Kullħadd reports that the Customs Department has intercepted just under €180 million worth of drugs since 2017. The paper says that the success follows investment in new technology and equipment by the government.

The paper says that there were more than 4,500 Gozitan workers commuting daily to Malta in 2012, contradicting claims by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech that the number has risen over the last years.

