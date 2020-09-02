Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Cyanide trail leads to Yorgen Fenech

The Times reports that FBI investigators traced searches on the dark web for potassium cyanide, a deadly poison, to a device owned by Yorgen Fenech. The discovery was flagged a few months before the businessman was arrested.

Another story says that unpublished safety protocols for schools will reduce the number of students per classroom which could lead to a mix of online and in-person lessons. The plan will complicate timetables, especially for older students.

