Malta: Cyanide trail leads to Yorgen Fenech

The Times reports that FBI investigators traced searches on the dark web for potassium cyanide, a deadly poison, to a device owned by Yorgen Fenech. The discovery was flagged a few months before the businessman was arrested.

Another story says that unpublished safety protocols for schools will reduce the number of students per classroom which could lead to a mix of online and in-person lessons. The plan will complicate timetables, especially for older students.

