Malta: Daily administration of Covid-19 vaccine reaches 2,000

L-Orizzont says that vulnerable persons will start receiving the coronavirus jab from next week, earlier than originally planned. Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that around 2,000 vaccines are being administered daily.
Another story quotes official European statistics which show that retail sales in Malta in December grew by 3.3 percent from the previous year and by 2.6 percent from November, exceeding the EU average on both counts.
5th February 2021
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that the coronavirus situation in France remained fragile but that for the moment there was no need for a new national lockdown.
Castex said the rate of infection had not significantly increas...
5th February 2021
In-Nazzjon reports on a meeting between PN Leader Bernard Grech and the Chamber of Commerce. Grech said that Malta’s economy needs to start preparing now for life after the pandemic.
The paper says that a change in the monitoring process of the v...
5th February 2021
The Independent reveals that Malta has issued a European Investigation Order for the temporary transfer of Dutchman Julian Hofstra from an Amsterdam prison. The man is summoned to witness in the Caruana Galizia case and as a fraud suspect in another...
