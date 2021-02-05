Malta: Daily administration of Covid-19 vaccine reaches 2,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that vulnerable persons will start receiving the coronavirus jab from next week, earlier than originally planned. Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that around 2,000 vaccines are being administered daily.

Another story quotes official European statistics which show that retail sales in Malta in December grew by 3.3 percent from the previous year and by 2.6 percent from November, exceeding the EU average on both counts.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...