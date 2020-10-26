Malta: Daphne inquiry board tells Yorgen Fenech it is ‘well aware’ of its remit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Judges leading a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia have said they are well aware of their remit and will fulfil it with transparency, after Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers likened them to a “Spanish inquisition”.

The three judges said they had taken note of the application filed by Fenech earlier this month, in which he had argued that the board of inquiry had “completely ignored” its terms of reference and risked infringing his presumption of innocence by influencing the way jurors perceived Fenech.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1722

