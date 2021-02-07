Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Malta: Dar tal-Providenza rejects Catco donation

Illum says that if-Dar tal-Providenza turned down a donation of €500,000 presented by former opposition leader Adrian Delia on behalf of Catco Group, after the company refused to cooperate with auditors.

The paper speaks with property owners who disagree with protected rentals and say that they are at a disadvantage with their tenants. They argue that the pre-1995 rental laws breach the Constitution and the European Convention of Human Rights.

