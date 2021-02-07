Malta: Dar tal-Providenza rejects Catco donation

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Illum says that if-Dar tal-Providenza turned down a donation of €500,000 presented by former opposition leader Adrian Delia on behalf of Catco Group, after the company refused to cooperate with auditors.
The paper speaks with property owners who disagree with protected rentals and say that they are at a disadvantage with their tenants. They argue that the pre-1995 rental laws breach the Constitution and the European Convention of Human Rights.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
CDeNews is owned and managed by the CDE Intelligence Unit (CDEIU) and the flagship news portal of CorporateDispatch ePublications. CorporateIdentities’
It is based in Malta and registered with the country’s Department of Information.
Its news content is researched, attributed and verified.
Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the respective media outlet verified.
Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the
European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.
For syndication services get in touch on editor@corporatedispatch.com
All rights reserved.
7th February 2021
AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Netherlands was set to enter an even stricter lockdown as forecasts of heavy snow and strong winds on Sunday triggered the country's first nationwide weather alert in nine years.
The government on Saturday issued ...
7th February 2021
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - As many as 150 people were feared dead after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into an Indian dam early on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.
"The actual number has not been confirm...
7th February 2021
BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Germany is in talks with BioNTech and other COVID-19 vaccine makers about possible funding to help them secure capacity and raw materials, Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted on Saturday.
The discussions follow a governme...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related