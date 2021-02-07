Malta: Dar tal-Providenza rejects Catco donation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that if-Dar tal-Providenza turned down a donation of €500,000 presented by former opposition leader Adrian Delia on behalf of Catco Group, after the company refused to cooperate with auditors.

The paper speaks with property owners who disagree with protected rentals and say that they are at a disadvantage with their tenants. They argue that the pre-1995 rental laws breach the Constitution and the European Convention of Human Rights.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...