Malta: Data on third parties from Yorgen Fenech’s phone should not be public – lawyers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers are requesting the court, presiding over journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder compilation, to ensure that electronic data concerning third parties who are unrelated to the case, is not divulged in public.

The request was made in an application filed by the lawyers of the businessman who stands accused of complicity in the assassination Caruana Galizia by means of a car bomb explosion close to her Bidnija home, on October 16, 2017.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 1710

Like this: Like Loading...