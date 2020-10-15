Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Data on third parties from Yorgen Fenech’s phone should not be public – lawyers

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers are requesting the court, presiding over journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder compilation, to ensure that electronic data concerning third parties who are unrelated to the case, is not divulged in public. 

The request was made in an application filed by the lawyers of the businessman who stands accused of complicity in the assassination Caruana Galizia by means of a car bomb explosion close to her Bidnija home, on October 16, 2017. 

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 1710
%d bloggers like this: