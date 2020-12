Reading Time: < 1 minute

The DB Group has presented new plans reducing the maximum height of the ITS site project from 31 storeys to 17 storeys.

The change comes in the face of strong opposition from NGOs spearheaded by Moviment Graffitti, the Pembroke local council and over 5,800 objections.

Source MaltaToday

