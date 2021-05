Reading Time: < 1 minute

A dedicated team within Malta’s anti-money laundering unit, the FIAU, is being set up to enforce a recently imposed €10,000 limit for cash transactions on high-value goods.

This limit, introduced in March, applies to immovable property, antiques, jewellery, vehicles and works of art.

Source: Times of Malta

