A sharp drop in revenue and an increase in expenditure have pushed the deficit beyond the €1 billion mark, figures out today show.

Between January and July government revenue dropped by 20% to reach €2.1 billion, while expenditure shot up to €3.1 billion, a 14% increase, the National Statistics Office reported.

On the expenditure side, recurrent spending increased by €200 million and capital expenditure rose by €196 million.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:20

