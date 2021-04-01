Malta: Degiorgio brothers want pardon in exchange for information on ministers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the lawyer representing the Degiorgio brothers have “direct evidence” of former and sitting Cabinet ministers involved in criminal activity. They are also prepared to reveal a middleman in the plot to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The paper speaks to a representative of the hunting lobby group who confirmed that parts of the Miżieb and Aħrax parks will be closed to the public if authorities open the spring season this month.

