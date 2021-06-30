Malta: Degiorgio brothers write to Europol chiefs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that murder suspects Alfred and George Degiorgio have requested a meeting with Europol senior officers. The brothers were directed to the EU’s law enforcement agency by EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reyders. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/degiorgio-brothers-seek-meeting-with-europol.883078

Another story reports that the government asked the Naxxar local council to carry out an impact assessment of a proposed bye-law to prevent caravans and campers from parking permanently along the Coast Road. The mayor said the issue has become urgent. Read more:

