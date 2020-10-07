Malta: Delia supporters cancel their party membership after defeat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that more PN members have returned their membership cards following the result of the leadership election last weekend. The paper quotes a post by a party member who said that the PN has been ‘seized’.

The paper speaks to Professor Andrew Azzopardi about the election of Bernard Grech as PN Leader. The Dean of the Faculty of Social Wellbeing said that the greatest challenge for the new leader is to bring back voters who ‘emigrated’ to the Labour Party.

CDpro issue 11

