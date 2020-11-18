Malta: Deputy PM replies about Covid-19 situation in Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has stressed that in regard to the pandemic situation, the Government is acting in a transparent manner and for this reason is announcing on a regular basis all deaths of persons affected with Covid-19.

Asked about the possibility of the re-opening of bars, the Minister pointed out that the legal notice is effective until the end of November. Dr Fearne added that although it is still too early for one to state with certainty what will happen in the first days of December, the Government is preparing its forecasts, on the basis of which an update on the legal notice will be announced in the coming days.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 1627

