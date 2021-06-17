Malta: Developers hold talks with government about dumping sites

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Today reports that the developers’ association and the government are in talks about the prices of dumping sites for construction material. Most road works have been halted because of a lack of available space. Read more: https://www.businesstoday.com.mt/business/business/1503/crippling_construction_waste_dumping_costs_behind_road_works_standstill_mda_says

Another story says that the cut-off date for a ban on imports of petrol and diesel cars is expected to fall somewhere between 2030 and 2034. A Green Paper published by the government is requesting the public’s feedback on the timing.

