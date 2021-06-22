Malta: Developers issue rallying cry as greylisting looms

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Malta Developers Association (MDA) issued a rallying cry as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision on whether Malta should be greylisted approaches.

“Should this possible threat materialise, despite diligent efforts of all Government officials and Civil Servants and following Moneyval’s positive feedback, the negative effect on the economy will spare no sector, employer or employee but it will have a negative effect on Malta’s economy in general,’ MDA said.

