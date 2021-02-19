Malta: Developers pressing for seat on construction authority board

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the developers’ association is looking to appoint a representative on the board of the proposed Building and Construction Authority, leading environmentalists to raise concerns about possible conflict of interest.

Another story quotes study findings by an EU agency showing that only one in ten Maltese people would intervene to help a victim of intimate-partner violence, the lowest rate in Europe where the average stands at nearly 20 percent.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...