Malta: Development permits extended by three years

The Times reports that the Planning Authority has given a three-year extension to all development permits expiring between March last year and December 2022. A spokesperson said the decision would give ‘breathing space’ to some 20,000 holders.

The paper quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who said that the government will present a national plan to support Air Malta. He said the airline is losing around €170,000 a day just to operate its fleet.

