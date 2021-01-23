Malta: Disability commissioner sets out top priorities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with Samantha Pace Gasan, the newly appointed Commissioner for Persons with Disability. She said her first priority is the mainstreaming of inclusivity and accessibility.

Another story quotes research findings by Stanford University which found that extended lockdowns by governments have not had a substantial effect on the containment of the Covid-19 virus.

The paper says that 90 percent of the electoral promises in the social sector have been implemented by the government. Family Minster Michael Falzon said that the Labour Party programme set out 34 measures for the sector in the last election.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...