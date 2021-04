Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with Aġenzija Sapport CEO Ruth Sciberras who said that the national helpline for persons with disability, 153, received nearly 1,700 since it was launched in November last year.

The paper quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will remain sealed until the European Medicines Agency reaches a decision on their effectiveness.

