Nexia BT founder and managing partner Brian Tonna said that he was disgusted to learn that the owner of 17 Black was Yorgen Fenech as he continued to testify as Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee reconvenes on Wednesday.

Tonna also revealed that he spoke to Keith Schembri over the matter, but was advised to stop elaborating on his ties to Schembri by his lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745