L-Orizzont speaks to a paediatrician who cautions that the perception that children do not contract Covid-19 is misguided. An eleven-year-old boy recently died in Italy after a long battle with the disease.

Another story quotes a government press release explaining that the decision to refuse a pardon request by Alfred and George Degiorgio was taken in line with advice by the Attorney General and the Police Commissioner.

