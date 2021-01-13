Malta: Doctors declare industrial dispute with government

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the medical association announced an industrial dispute with the Health Ministry over the dismissal of Dr Kenneth Grech from the Covid-19 response team. The association says Dr Grech was redeployed for expressing his medical opinion.

The paper speaks with Gozo Tourism Association Joe Muscat who expects a more contained Carnival atmosphere this year. He said that bookings for accommodation are still coming in for February, but the numbers are smaller than previous years.

