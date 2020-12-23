Malta: Doctors demand complete ban on UK arrivals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes the Medical Association which is urging the government to impose a total ban on flights from the UK. Currently, citizens and residents are being allowed in from the UK and have to quarantine for 14 days.

The paper reports that 40 cabin crew at Malta Air, a Ryanair subsidiary, are being discharged from January 1. A spokesperson for the carrier said that the General Workers Union representing employees failed to deliver an emergency agreement.

