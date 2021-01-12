Malta: Doctors denounce removal of Covid-19 team coordinator

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent carries a statement by the Medical Association which described the removal of Dr Kenneth Grech’s from the Covid-19 response team as an ‘act of intimidation’ by the government.

The paper asks unions when they can expect working conditions to return to normal. The UĦM Voice of the Workers said it depends on the containment of the virus while the General Workers Union said that regular conditions have already been mostly restored.

