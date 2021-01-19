Malta: Doctors’ union president says Superintendent vaccine controversy cuts both ways

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont asks Medical Association president Martin Balzan whether the Public Health Superintendent should take the Covid-19 jab, as suggested by columnist Kristina Chetcuti. Dr Balzan said the decision would attract criticism either way.

The paper quotes former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who said that the hospitals run by Steward still belong to the public. He was testifying in court in a case by previous Opposition Leader Adrian Delia against the Vitals deal.

