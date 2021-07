Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newly-published statistics show that Gozo became a top stay for Maltese residents during the year of the pandemic, with domestic tourism across Malta and Gozo increasing by 52% in 2020.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745