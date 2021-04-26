Malta: Domestic tourism to reopen in May

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont announces easing of a number of restrictions from May 10 including training and contact sports. Open markets will also be allowed to reopen and the ban on travel to Gozo will be lifted. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/restoranti-u-snack-bars-se-jifthu-mill-gdid-mill-10-ta-mejju/

The paper speaks with the crew aboard the SOS Mediterranee that was involved in the search for 172 missing migrants in recent days. A member said that they feel angry and frustrated by the lack of coordination by EU states.

