Malta: Dramatic decline in lampuki catches this season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that lampuki catches have fallen drastically this year, raising prices per kilogram by almost a third. A fisherman said the industry normally delivers more than 1,000 crates of fish a day but this year they are only averaging 120.

The paper reports that investigators discovered that state witness Melvin Theuma held millions, despite declaring earnings of around €20,000 a year. The taxi driver owned some €1.25 million in properties and owned six cars, including a €600,000 Jaguar.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro